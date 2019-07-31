Former Congress MP Sanjay Singh joins BJP

Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and his wife, Ameeta Sinh former chairperson All India Professional Congress in UP join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Working President, JP Nadda. Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh quit party on Tuesday in Delhi. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sanjay Singh said, "Congress is still in the past and unaware of the future. Today, country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and if the country is with him, I am with him. I will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as from my membership of Rajya Sabha." Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted the resignation of Sanjay Singh. Sanjay Singh will join BJP tomorrow.