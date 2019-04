Former Congress MP from Kerala, S Krishna Kumar, on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leader Shahnawaz Hussain. After joining BJP, Kumar said, "My motive for rest of my life is to strengthen hands of PM Modi who I think the people of India should give a mandate not only for 5 years, but for another 10 years. By this time, he will modernise the nation."