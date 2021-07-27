Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's Condition Critical, CM Yogi Pays Visit at SGPGI Lucknow

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh remains critical. Singh is admitted at SGPGI Lucknow and has been put on life support systems. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached SGPGI on Tuesday and took stock of the health condition of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. During this, CM Yogi spoke to the director of the SGPGI, Prof RK Dhiman, and inquired about Kalyan Singh’s health. The family members of the former Chief Minister were also present in the hospital.

The health condition of 89-year-old Kalyan Singh has been critical for the last many days.

The director of the institute, Prof RK Dhiman, said that due to his critical condition, he is still kept on life support systems. Teams of many departments are working to monitor the situation. Significantly, apart from being the CM of UP, Kalyan Singh, who was the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 due to infection and unconsciousness. Earlier, he was being treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute Gomti Nagar Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly taking information from UP CM Yogi regarding the health of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Apart from this, CM Yogi has gone to the hospital to visit Kalyan Singh many times in the last few days. At the same time, apart from UP Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Shahnawaz Hussain, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and many other leaders have also visited Kalyan Singh in hospital.

