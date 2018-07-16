Former CEC of Nepal nominated envoy to India

Kathmandu, July 16 (IANS) The Nepal government on Monday recommended that former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Neel Kantha Uprety be appointment as ambassador to India.

The envoy post had been lying vacant since Deep Kumar Upadhyay put in his papers to contest elections in October last year.

Uprety is known to be close to top ruling party leaders, including Prime Minister K.P. Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal, a senior communist leader and former Prime Minister.

As the Election Commissioner and CEC, he was in touch with several diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu and successfully negotiated several projects for the EC of Nepal.

An IT professional, Uprety was appointed CEC in early 2013. Having served as an officiating CEC for over four years, he was appointed as the full-fledged CEC. He also worked with the United Nations' electoral operations in Afghanistan.

--IANS

giri/nir/sed