Former Canadian PM meets Modi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday during the course of which the two leaders discussed developments in India-Canada relations.

"The two leaders exchanged views on developments in India-Canada relations, main global trends and cooperation among democracies," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Harper is here to attend this year's Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship annual geopolitical and geostrategic conference organised by the External Affairs Ministry in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank.

--IANS

ab/prs