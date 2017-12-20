Former Calcutta HC Judge CS Karnan released from jail after 6 months
Former Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan was released on Wednesday after serving six months in jail. Karnan was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Supreme Court for contempt of court. He was sentenced when he was judge of Calcutta High Court, thus making him the first sitting judge in India to be imprisoned. Justice Karnan was charged with contempt for accusing 20 judges of corruption without providing any evidence.