Former Brazil U-17 captain Gerson impressed by Samba Boys in India

Brazilian youngsters are on a splendid run in the U-17 World Cup in India.

Agony of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup lingers in Gerson Vieira's consciousness eight years on.

Brazil, three-time winners of the Junior World Cup, failed to progress beyond the group stage despite fielding the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro - names that are now superstars of the football world.

For the Samba Boys, success was synonym to winning, and for Vieira, who led that class of 2009, it was a frustrating tournament.

"We left the tournament frustrated because in the Brazil national team you will succeed only if you win, but the satisfaction of wearing the yellow jersey and singing the national anthem inside the pitch, there is no price for this," Vieira told Mail Today.

Roll back to 2017 and Brazilian youngsters are on a splendid run in the U-17 World Cup in India.

Carlos Amadeu's boys outplayed the likes of Spain in their group games and now prepare for their biggest test in the tournament, a fierce German side, in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Vieira, who plays for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, took notes of the team playing in Kochi and Goa and was impressed by his nation's show so far.

"I am very excited about how they are playing. They are confident and playing with powerful unison, as a real team," the 25-year-old defender said.

As has been the case for many footballers, the Junior World Cup has proved to be the springboard for their football career. On the flipside, a majority have also failed to live up to their potential, often left to ply their trades in lowly clubs.

Wary of the debacle, Vieira, who played in a few South American clubs before arriving India, warns this current lot to focus on their game.

"They must keep focused in what really matters, family and their jobs: playing football. They must give no space to distractions that can harm their performances.

"I think for these young players, playing a great tournament as the World Cup makes them experience hard situation that pushes them to develop faster, and the pressure to represent their nation makes them better prepared to face difficult moments that will definitely come in the future," he explained.

Vieira also explains country's exceptional grassroots program that develops players for the national team.

He says the club youth academy system has helped a lot in providing chain of talented youngsters.

"Our grassroots are very organised and professional in the medium and big clubs, even small clubs has produced big names. The clubs deal with young talents very seriously, they provide good structure to train, psychological and nutrition support. They hire high level professionals to teach and care about the youths," he summed up.