Former boss of soccer club Dinamo Zagreb shot and wounded: media

Zdravko Mamic sits in a car in front of Remetinec prison in Zagreb, Croatia, December 18, 2015. Mamic, the chief executive of soccer team Dinamo Zagreb, was arrested on November 18, 2015 for alleged transfer irregularities. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/Files

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Zdravko Mamic, the former boss of Croatian football club Dinamo Zagreb and one of country's richest men, was shot and wounded in the leg by two attackers in western Bosnia on Tuesday, local media reported.

Dinamo Zagreb, where Mamic is now an advisor, called the incident "attempted murder".

Web portal 24sata said Mamic, 58, was visiting his father's grave near the Bosnian town of Tomislavgrad when two masked gunmen fired shots at him.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries to his leg, local media quoted a police spokesman as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach the police or representatives of Mamic for comment.

Mamic, a powerful figure in Croatian football who is currently on trial for tax evasion, has been the target of other physical attacks in the past few years, which soccer officials blamed on rival teams' fans, but this was the first time he has been shot and the motive was unclear.

Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia's biggest football club, said in a statement after Tuesday's attack that it was "horrified by the armed attack and the attempted murder of the club's adviser".

Mamic and two other former senior officials from Dinamo Zagreb are on trial after being charged with avoiding paying 12.2 million Croatian kuna ($1.94 million) in taxes and diverting 116 million kuna from the soccer club.

All three deny the charges. ($1 = 6.2888 kuna)

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Susan Fenton)