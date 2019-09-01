Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav unstable, suffers serious kidney damage: RIMS doctors

Lalu health update: Former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health has deteriorated further at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. According to Dr PK Jha, who is treating Lalu, he has suffered serious kidney damage. He said that Lalu’s kidney is working only 37% and upto 63% has been damaged.

"His condition is unstable for last one week," Dr Jha said, news agency IANS reported. He said that there is an infection in Lalu’s blood, adding that he is being administered antibiotic medicine. The antibiotic, he said, has reduced the kidney functioning. He had earlier developed a small boil which later turned big.

"It has been operated on. Infection was also detected during treatment of the boil. The kidney functioning has been reduced up to 37% from 50%," the doctor said.

Dr Umesh Prasad, another doctor attending Lalu, said that his blood sugar and blood pressure are also fluctuating. "We can say he is not stable. Also, the diet has decreased compared to earlier. We are giving him medicines now," he said.

Earlier, Lalu’s movement was restricted due to arthritis. Dr Jha had said that though there is not enough space to move around, doctors encourage him to walk. He had informed that Lalu was taking meals as prescribed and there was no special demand from him.

On every Saturday, three people are allowed to meet Lalu at the hospital. Earlier this month, Lalu’s relative Vimal Yadav and two others had met him. Later, Vimal said that the RJD chief was more concerned about the family.

Lalu is a diabetic and had blood pressure, kidney and other ailments. The jailed RJD supremo has been admitted at the Ranchi hospital for the last one year. He is serving a jail term after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.