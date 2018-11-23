Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot for the Third Time, Marries Model Natalya Ilina From Kazakhstan

Rahul Mahajan, son of the late politician, Pramod Mahajan is known for his abusive behaviour. This former Bigg Boss contestant made headlines when his second wife, Dimpy Ganguly accused him of violent behaviour. While the reality show participant married her in 2010, their relationship went kaput in four months and she later decided to move on and start a new family. Rahul however, took his own sweet little time to find the right partner. Three years after his divorce with Dimpy Ganguly, Rahul found love in Natalya Ilina, a model from Kazakhstan. And the couple even tied the knot on Tuesday, November 20.

Rahul married this 25-year-old model in a temple ceremony at Malabar Hill and it was an extremely intimate ceremony. In his conversation with Mumbai Mirror, he said, "I’ve had big weddings before, but those relationships didn’t last. I’ve known Natalya for a year and a half, even though we got close recently. She wants to start her own business, but I’ll go with whatever she has decided to do. Family life and peace of mind is important." Speaking about their age difference (he's 43) he said, "We look good together. “I am 6’2” and she is 5’10."

Rahul was previously married to a pilot, Shweta Singh, who too, accused him of physical abuse. The couple got divorced in 2008, post which he entered Bigg Boss and later had his own 'swayamvar.' He eventually met Dimpy and they tied the knot in 2010 only to get separated in 2015. Well, we certainly hope he has a happily ever after with Natalya.