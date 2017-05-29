Former Bengal cricketer Tapan Banerjee dead

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Former Bengal and East Zone all-rounder Tapan Jyoti Banerjee passed away on Monday at a hospital here after prolonged illness, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said.

Banerjee, who also coached the Bengal women's team, was 73. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"He suffered a cerebral attack a few months back. On Sunday night he slipped into coma. He breathed his last around 11 a.m.," the CAB official told IANS.

Banerjee, born in Kanpur, played 18 first class matches for Bengal scoring 217 runs and taking 47 wickets. He was a right hand batsman and a right-arm medium fast bowler.

"He was an outstanding cricketer who could bat and bowl and was an exceptional fielder too," Raju Mukherjee, who played with Banerjee in 1972 and 1979 for Bengal, told IANS.

"He served Bengal cricket for 50 years as a player and later as a coach and selector. I have fond memories of him," the 66-year-old who played 50 first class games, added.

Banerjee, known for his height and good looks, coached the Bengal senior women's side to the Inter-Zonal title in the 2010-11 season.

"TJ sir was very dear to all us. He was our coach and was so well mannered. I remember one incident where after dinner he urged us to have one sweet with him as he always had a sweet after dinner and it was like a team ritual," India pacer Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODI, said.

"This is a painful day for all of us," she added.

Banerjee's first class career started in 1965/66 and ended in the 1982/83 season.

