Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie calls India head coach job 'one of the biggest' in the game

Bengaluru: Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie, who's in India as a faculty for training of Indian coaches at NCA, is impressed by the current Indian team's performances, while also telling Ravi Shastri the right man for India's coaching job.

According to a report in The Hindu, Gillespie, who now coaches the Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash league having previously coached Yorkshire, has admitted that he had given some serious thoughts on whether to apply for the role of India's head coach or not. The Aussie legend finally took the decision to not apply because of his family.

"The reason I left Yorkshire at the end of the last county season was to bring my family back to Australia. That position hasn't really changed. I was asked the question: 'Had I thought about applying (for the India job)?' Yeah, I thought about it. The Indian job is one of the biggest in world cricket " if not the biggest. There are only so many international coaching roles. You certainly have to take that into consideration. But look, India have got the right man in place; there's no doubt about that."

Gillespie, who moved into coaching roles after his playing days were over, feels India are bridging the gap between their home and away performances. He also admitted that not a lot of the present day teams are great travellers, while hailing the Indian team for its recent performances.

"India have shown adaptability to other conditions and situations... that's [due to] the growth of players and coaching. Australia are still learning. As with any side, you're judged on your results not just at home but away as well," said Gillespie.

On the recent rumours that he might join England as a bowling coach with the present coach Ottis Gibson touted to move to South Africa, Gillespie reiterated his commitment to Adelaide Strikers.

