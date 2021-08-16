Former Assam PCC chief Ripun Bora urges Sushmita Dev to withdraw resignation

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Soon after former Congress MP Sushmita Dev quit the party, former Pradesh Congress Committee Chief of Assam and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora urged her to withdraw the resignation and work towards strengthening the party.

Speaking to ANI, Bora called her a hardworking and dedicated leader and said, "It is very unfortunate and I think it is a setback to our party. I think Sushmita was a very hardworking and dedicated Congress leader. I recollect many of my memories with her. I never thought that she will do like this. Congress party is like a family and work for the family."

Stressing that they are associated with Congress "ideologically" Bora said that if she had any grievance with the party, it could be solved at the party forum.

"If any grievance she had against the party, we could have sought out in the party forum. Everybody has grievances but we are ideologically committed to Congress. Therefore, I request Susmita ji to reconsider her decision and withdraw her resignation. Let us strengthen the Congress party at this crisis moment of our country," said the Congress MP.

Sushmita Dev submitted her resignation from the primary membership of the party on Sunday in a letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. She thanked the leaders, members and workers of the party and said that she would cherish the three-decade-long association with the party.

She also expressed gratitude to the President and wrote: "Madam, I thank you, personally, for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience, I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service.

After resigning from the party, Dev identified herself as "Former Member, Indian National Congress" in her Twitter bio. (ANI)