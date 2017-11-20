Former AIFF President Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passes away

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and leader of the Congress party Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passed away here on Monday.

Dasmunsi, 72, was in coma since 2008.

Dasmunsi in 2006 became the first Indian to be a match commissioner in a FIFA World Cup game when he performed the role in a group stage game between Australia and Croatia in the 2006 World Cup.

Dasmunsi was heading the Indian football governing body at the time of his stroke in 2008, which led to Praful Patel taking over as president.

