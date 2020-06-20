Forgotten by time, 20th century Andhra Art Renaissance nurtured local styles and produced prolific female artists

In this series, The Telugu Archive founder Sai Priya Kodidala traces Telugu socio-political history through literature and art. Read more from the series here.

In 1934, Oswald Couldrey, a cultured Englishman and former principal of Rajahmundry Arts College, wrote a scathing review of the Exhibition of Modern Indian Art at the Burlington Galleries in London. He was disappointed by the lack of representation of South Indian art, specifically Andhra art. The exhibition, which housed 150 paintings from Delhi, Punjab and Central India and another 100 paintings from Bengal, managed to secure only a mere 15 paintings from Madras Presidency. Couldrey, an artist and poet himself, justifiably expressed his annoyance at this:

"¦ why in the name of all the gods of art was nothing shown of the work of the Andhra School, which Rama Rao founded in his native Rajahmundry, and which still holds annual exhibitions there? Why was there nothing of Varada Venkataratnam's or Satyanarayana of Coconada or Y Subba Rao, or of the talented ladies of the Damerla family? And what again of the other group of Adivi Bapiraju and his fellows, who blossomed at Masulipatnam? I have seen photographs enough of the work of all these painters to be sure that twice as much wall as those 15 so-called pictures occupied could have easily filled with Andhra work alone, and well up to the standard of the rest of the room. And could not a loan have been obtained of Rama Rao's own masterpieces from the Damerla House? At this distance I can only ask these questions and express a grieved astonishment."

The Andhra Art Renaissance movement emerged on the banks of the Godavari, with Rajahmundry at its centre. At around the same time, schools of art had already been established at Bombay and Madras, with the Bengal School of Art at the forefront. The Andhra Art movement, led by Damerla Rama Rao, a protÃ©gÃ© of Oswald Couldrey, nurtured indigenous art, giving rise to homegrown artists such as Varada Venkataratnam, C Bhashyakarla Rao and Chamakura Satyanarayana. The first women artists of modern Andhra emerged from his own family: Damerla Satyavani and Digumarthy Butchikrishnamma. However, the Damerlas remain virtually absent from public memory in present times.

'Siddartha Ragodayam' by Damerla Rama Rao

A cover for the journal Bharathi, by Damerla Rama Rao

The quest for a unique identity

At the turn of the 20th century, nationalism gained currency across the subcontinent. Closer home, the quest for and process of defining an Andhra cultural identity were in a state of churning. The urge to assert a unique identity drove cultural production, including literature and art " especially in the Northern Circars (then part of the Madras Presidency). It is well known that the Telugus later went on to carve a linguistic state of their own (to be further divided into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in recent times).

Even as part of the Madras Presidency, Rajahmundry " the birthplace of the first Telugu epic, Nannaya's Andhra Mahabharatamu " retained its importance as the religious and cultural capital of the Telugu regions. Around 1911, Oswald Couldrey discovered Damerla Rama Rao's latent genius. Couldrey, who maintained an undiminishing love for Indian arts and culture, introduced him to the Western style of painting. He frequently took Rama Rao for live studies to the countryside. These included trips to the Ajanta and Ellora caves, to study the murals and sculptures, which left a lasting impact on Rama Rao.

