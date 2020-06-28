Forget Bollywood, Indian Politics Encourages Nepotism Like No Other Profession

Not just Bollywood, nepotism is rampant even in Indian politics. So better not restrict yourself in calling out the names of Bollywood nepo-kids!

On 14th June 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence and since then Indian citizens have lost their cool. According to multiple speculations, Sushant, being an outsider in Bollywood, faced numerous challenges in his career which affected his mental health, ultimately causing him his life. Since then, the people of this nation have left no stone unturned in letting their displeasure over nepotism known.

But my question is simple! Is it just Bollywood where we see numerous examples of nepotism or is nepotism everywhere? Forget about other professions, Indian politics has instances of nepotism like no other profession in this country. Therefore, if people are calling out Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff – it is time for them to take a wider and deeper look into the matter.

Every time we talk about dynasty in politics, the first name that pops in our mind is the Indian National Congress. But a recent study by IndiaSpend has shown that it’s just not Congress but even Bharatiya Janata Party encourages nepotism and this idea would be clearer if we take a look at its elected parliamentarians over the past two decades. The IndiaSpend‘s analysis of a new dataset contains the biographical profiles of all 4,807 parliamentarians since India’s first parliament in 1952.

Since 1999, the Congress has had 36 dynastic MPs elected to the Lok Sabha, while the number of BJP’s dynastic MPs was 31. The beginning of the 13th Lok Sabha, 8% of Congress members of parliament (MPs) were either descended from or married to former MPs. This stat is only slightly ahead of BJP as they too have 6% elected MPs who belong to the same list of nepotism.

In Congress Party which has been in power for the longest period since India’s independence, the descendants of Nehru-Gandhi family always got into the power position because of Nepotism. However, political dynasties are common across all major political parties.

According to the research, as many as 130 MPs who won in the Lok Sabha elections, 2014 had some kind of political lineage. This dark loop of Nepotism is not just restricted to BJP or Congress, other regional political parties like AIADMK, TMC, Shiv Sena are skillfully entertaining Nepotism as well. In the 2014 election, 44 of BJP’s MPs came with family influence, while Congress had 18 such MPs in 2014. Similarly, MPs from AIADMK had two, BJD had three, Shiv Sena had eight, TMC had seven, TDP had seven and TRS had four.

