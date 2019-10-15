Forest Dept issues alert for poachers in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Forest Department has issued an alert for poachers in the state. In order to protect the tigers, Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary in Haldwani district is being safeguarded by the forest officials. While speaking to media, the Forest Official said, "Our main focus is on tiger poachers and we want that our wildlife sanctuary to be safe and protected." Tiger poaching has impacted the probability of survival of tigers in India since long time.

