Foremost priority is to follow Health Ministry's instructions: Tourism Minister on visa suspension

In view of growing cases of coronavirus in India, tourist visas have been suspended to which Prahlad Singh Patel said that foreign tourist footfall will decrease but foremost priority is to follow the Health Ministry's instructions. While speaking to ANI, Patel said, "We need to understand that Health Ministry is the nodal department to take call for COVID-19. We are following their instructions. As tourist visas have been suspended, foreign tourist footfall will decrease. But we will assess all these things once the situation become normal. Our foremost priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against coronavirus. It would be good if we take care of us during this time."