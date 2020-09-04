Foreign Tablighis in India: Legal Route Only Way Out of Conundrum?

More than 10 days since the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court in a strongly worded judgment quashed FIRs against 29 foreign Tablighis, local police stations in Jamkhed, Newasa and Ahmednagar continue to hold their passports back.

Despite the court quashing the registered offences, reluctant police officers first asked the accused to go to the judicial magistrates, who then directed for the passports to be returned by 30 August. The directive was complied with but soon after the foreign nationals were called back to submit their passports with the police stations again.

Their legal counsel is now preparing to go back to court with a contempt plea.

“This is in utter disregard and disobedience of the Court which refused to stay the judgment while pronouncing it. The police may be planning to appeal the High Court ruling in Supreme Court, which could take few weeks. Does it mean that the accused will have to stay here for such extended time,” asked Mazhar Jahagirdar, the advocate who represented the case in the Aurangabad court.

The Congregation

Tablighis from countries including Ghana, Djibouti, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Benin, Tanzania, and Brunei were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged violations of their tourist visas, violation of lockdown as well as spread of disease by attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in end of March and having stayed ‘secretly’ in masjids in different areas and offering prayers in violation of the nationwide lockdown imposed amid a pandemic. Six Indian nationals were also booked for providing shelter to the foreigners in mosques.

Initially quarantined, the foreign Tablighis were then sent to police custody and spent around 70 days behind bars and are still under police jurisdiction. In its ruling, the high court dismissed charges of visa violations and said that the Tablighi reform movement has always had international visitors who are free to travel within the country for religious programmes.

Advocate Jahagirdar argues that with its headquarters in Delhi, Tablighi work does not fall under missionary category in India. He adds they are not required to take approval of grant of missionary visas and can come and participate in religious congregations and visit religious places.

In the revised guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs issued in 2019, paragraph 15 titled ‘Restriction on engaging in tabligh activities’ states: “Foreign nationals granted any type of visa and OCI cardholders shall not be permitted to engage themselves in tabligh work. There will be no restriction in visiting religious places and attending normal religious activities like attending religious discourses.”

“However, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio or visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies, spreading conversion etc. will not be allowed,” adds the paragraph, a charge against the Tablighis refuted by various courts in the ongoing row.

Diplomatic Missions Mum But Concerned

Diplomatic missions in India though officially mum on the issue are concerned about the situation of their nationals and what one envoy described as a ‘piece meal effort’.

Multiple officials speaking on conditions of anonymity described the ‘situation as very unfair’ given only a few accused actually tested positive, some said that the tablighis “were caught at the wrong time at the wrong place” and plea bargain or a legal battle in court are perhaps the only options to find a way out of this political and diplomatic conundrum.

The missions remain in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and have had meetings with officials including the Secretary East in MEA on 3 July on the issue.

In their conversations, the Indian foreign ministry maintains “it is an ongoing process and justice will be done.” For the missions freeing their nationals and sending them back home is a priority, which requires the accused to be taken off the look out circular and attaining exit permits, a complicated process driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The safety and security of American citizens is the Department of State’s highest priority. We are in contact with multiple US citizens who were arrested by Indian authorities in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case. Due to privacy concerns, we have no further comment at this time,” said a US embassy spokesperson in response to a query on the subject.

