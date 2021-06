Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jun 30

India's Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of COVID-19, says US' National Institute of Health.

- US House passes resolution urging Biden administration to facilitate COVID assistance to India.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax.

- India has adopted 'zero-tolerance' policy for serious misconduct of peacekeepers: India's UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti - US lawmakers pay tributes to two eminent Indian-Americans in US House.

-Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines. PTI MRJ