Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 18
- Stories on developments in Afghanistan.
- Afghan crisis due to US policy failure to deal with 'duplicitous' Pakistan, says influential American Senator Jack Reed.
- India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar at UNSC meeting.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation in bilateral meetings with UNSG, counterparts.
- US President Joe Biden does not believe that America should be 'fighting and dying' in a war: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
- US military evacuated more than 3,200 people so far from Kabul: White House. PTI SCY