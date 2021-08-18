Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 18

- Stories on developments in Afghanistan.

- Afghan crisis due to US policy failure to deal with 'duplicitous' Pakistan, says influential American Senator Jack Reed.

- India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar at UNSC meeting.

- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation in bilateral meetings with UNSG, counterparts.

- US President Joe Biden does not believe that America should be 'fighting and dying' in a war: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

- US military evacuated more than 3,200 people so far from Kabul: White House. PTI SCY