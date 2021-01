Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Jan 16

- 'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as global COVID deaths cross 2 million.

- Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence congratulates his successor Kamala Harris, offers full co-operation in transition of power - The Inter-Governmental Negotiations on US Security Council reform process will resume on January 25.

- US retains terrorist designation of LeT.

- US President-elect Joe Biden names Indian-American Sameera Fazili as Deputy Director of National Economic Council.

- At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN. PTI SCY