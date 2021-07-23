Foreign news schedule for Friday, Jul 23

- Chinese President Xi Jinping makes rare visit to Tibetan town bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

- Stories relating to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to UK.

- US carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan: Pentagon.

- Common interest with Pak in not allowing terror safe havens along its Afghanistan border: US.

- US welcomes PM Modi's continued focus on driving clean energy transformation in India: Official.

- Singapore postpones National Day Parade amid spike in Covid cases, to skip fanfare.

- Numerous websites briefly go down in widespread outage.

- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines. PTI NSA