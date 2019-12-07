Foreign countries questioning India over crimes against women: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad on crimes against women asserted that foreign nations are today asking why India is not being able to look after its daughters and sisters. "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word," said Rahul Gandhi.