FORE School of Management Welcomes Batch 2021-23.

Diverse batch of 62% students with non-engineering background A virtual induction ceremony was held on July 23, 2021 for the Batch 2021-23 at FORE School of Management, New Delhi successfully. The batch comprised students from diverse academic, cultural, geographical and domains with varied backgrounds. Students of the current batch are from 24 different states of India with a fair representation of 35% female students, 38% from engineering while 62% from non-engineering background with varied academics - 31% from commerce, 13%, 9%, and 8% from management, science, and arts respectively.

Around 31% of students are with prior work experience.

Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean Academics, welcomed the new batch and in her opening remarks mentioned how the curriculum, pedagogy and assessments were embedded in the new teaching methodology which was adopted by FORE quickly to ensure that students are not impacted by the virtual classroom teaching methodology.

Prof. Buddhapriya not just instilled confidence and inspiration by mentioning the large number of awards and laurels won by the existing batch of students from various talent hunts and management competitions held at prestigious IIMs, IITs and various national levels, but also made the new batch of students acquainted with the high level of motivation and engagement that existed among the students even during the pandemic.

Incidentally, the existing batches of FORE School won 132 awards and accolades in various national level competitions during the past one year.

Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Director; Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman; Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman and distinguished Chief Guests, Mr. Rohit Sodha, MD-Benzl Germany & Mr. Rahul Raizada, Exec Dir, PwC, who were both alumni of FORE School, pass-outs of 2005 batch were present to grace the occasion.

Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Director, addressing the new batch, said, 'Hybrid model has been created at FORE School in anticipation of the continued pandemic situation, where 30-50% students can come to campus as maintaining COVID protocols. Online or offline - learning has to continue'.

Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman, FORE School and Director General, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry New Delhi, in his speech said, 'Two years of MBA helps in creating wealth for corporate, business, society and individuals”.

Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman, FORE School, highlighted the essence of integrity and managing time, in his short speech. Stressing upon how learning is a self motivated process he said, FORE offers scope to all the students to explore their areas of interest and excel in them. 'If you do not grow yourself, you can not make others grow', he told the students.

Distinguished Alumni Mr. Rohit Sodha,MD-Benzl Germany, PGDM Batch 2005 in his speech said, 'With business models changing rapidly, today we have boundary-less possibilities. Ability to learn new things, upgrade and adapt makes the difference.' Mr. Sodha stressed upon key drivers in life - Trust, Resilience & Integrity. 'Your words become your brand', he added.

Distinguished Alumni, Mr. Rahul Raizada, Exec Dir, PwC, Batch PGDM 2005, who has been a part of the landmark project of Indian Solar Energy - the Rewa Solar Power project based in Madhya Pradesh shared a lesser known fact about how the project helps Delhi Metro to run by solar power. Mr. Raizada, a sports enthusiast and a cricketer himself, recommended students to follow their passion in life.

Students of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Batch-30, International Business (PGDM-IB) Batch-15, Financial Management (PGDM-FM) Batch-4 Big Data Analytics (PGDM-BDA) Batch-2 and Fellow Management Programme (FPM) Batch-3 were inducted to the programme.

The placement for the batch 2019 - 21 was completed without any impact of pandemic. Average salary offered has been Rs.10.7 Lakh per annum and highest salary being Rs. 27 Lakh per annum. Total 136 Companies visited campus for the 355 students.

Foundation for Organizational Research and Education (FORE) was established in 1981 as a non-profit institution. Located in the heart of Delhi in the institutional area with IIT Delhi, IIFT, ISI Delhi and many other eminent institutes nearby, FORE School of Management thrives on excellence and has obtained SAQS Accreditation.

