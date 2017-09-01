Ford India sells 15,740 units in August

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Carmaker Ford India on Friday said it sold 15,740 units last month compared with 26,408 units sold in August 2016.

Domestic sales in August stood at 7,777 vehicles, as against 8,548 units a year ago, while exports were at 7,963 vehicles compared with 17,860 units last year.

"Constraints in the supply chain severely impacted export as well as domestic production of Ford cars in August," Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, was quoted as saying in a company statement.

--IANS

