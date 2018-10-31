Forcepoint opens new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Global cyber security leader Forcepoint on Wednesday announced opening a new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for its global customer services and hire 200 people by the end of next year.

The new Forcepoint facility that currently employs nearly 100 people provides enterprise customers with 24/7 technical support services globally.

"The new centre is vital to our strategy of delivering a total enterprise customer experience for organisations worldwide," said Brian J. Miller, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations for Forcepoint.

The company has an enterprise technical support centre in Chennai, which is supporting customers in the Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East regions.

The Bengaluru centre will focus on supporting the entire Forcepoint behaviour-based cybersecurity portfolio, which enables customers to securely onboard enterprise users to the Cloud, protect critical data and IP and stop insider threats.

Tarun Krishnamurthy has been appointed Vice President of Customer Success for Asia Pacific and Head of India Centres. Krishnamurthy has earlier served as ­­­­­­­senior director of engineering for McAfee's India site.

Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries.

--IANS

na/bg