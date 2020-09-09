Forbidden Love Review: A Delicious Take On The Edgy Side Of Desire

ZEE5’s latest original is an anthology titled Forbidden Love comprising four edgy and one-of-a-kind love stories helmed by four National Award-winning directors that include Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Of the four, Arranged Marriage (starring Patralekha, Ali Fazal and Omkar Kapoor) and Anamika (starring Pooja Kumar, Aditya Seal and Harsh Chhaya) release today.

Rules of the Game (starring Aahana Kumra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Anindita Bose) and Diagnosis of Love (starring Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijay Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi) drop on 24 Sep. Each film deals with a dark, twisted form of love which is what makes it forbidden.

Read on to know what we thought of Arranged Marriage and Anamika.

Arranged Marriage

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Arranged Marriage is set in Kolkata and centres around Dev (Ali Fazal), Neel (Omkar Kapoor) and Keya (Patralekha) whose lives are intertwined. Dev and Neel are a couple, but Neel is unable to come out to his parents who are after him to get married.

In a bid to pacify them, Neel gets married to Keya, who in turn is Dev’s cousin. It’s at this point that the tension in the narrative escalates as Neel is compelled to balance his dual life between his lover who he’s still seeing and his wife. Soon enough, Keya senses something amiss when her husband keeps avoiding her till she finds out the the real reason. This is where the film takes a bizarre turn before ending on a rather unexpected note. We’re not giving you any spoilers.

"As much as the film explores the complexities of queer love, it also takes a hard look at the concept of arranged marriage through the lens of superstitions and age-old beliefs."

At about 40 minutes long, Arranged Marriage manages to entertain, impress and also raise pertinent questions. Much of the credit for this goes to Sarkar who has a firm control over the proceedings. The film beautifully manages to capture the sights and sounds of Kolkata, which is almost like another character in the film.

Sarkar extracts great performances from his leads too. Of the actors, Fazal’s role is the most fleshed out. Dev is a man hopelessly in love, but is still grappling with demons from his past and the actor beautifully does justice to his part. As Keya, a woman caught in a loveless marriage and who wants to make it work at any cost, Patralekha is wonderfully restrained. Omkar Kapoor does a good job of bringing out the conflicts of Neel who’s torn between forbidden love and societal tradition.

