For The First Time Jennifer Didn’t Feel Alone. But She Was

There’s a fine line between reality and fiction.

“When will this bloody journey end?” Jennifer was irritated, as her taxi took another sharp turn. The road to Mussoorie was a scenic one but with sharp bends. Jennifer didn’t want to be here. What could have simply been a conversation over the phone had now turned into a tête a tête, thanks to her manager’s insistence.

A gush of icy cold breeze hit her face as she opened the window to look outside. ‘WELCOME TO MUSSOORIE’, white pant on a green reflective board greeted her. Finally!

“We will reach Edmonds’ house in a few minutes,” the driver said.

It was her first time in the hills. The Victorian houses, along with the crisp cold weather, captivated her instantly. The sun had almost disappeared, the last tangerine rays blending with grey clouds looking almost violet. The car came to a halt in front of an old bungalow. It was located right next to Mall Road. From the entrance one got a breathtaking view of the valley. There was a metallic archway covered with creepers at the entrance. She raised her hands up and stretched her back. The journey had left her a bit light headed. The driver unloaded her luggage from the car, graciously accepted his tip, and drove off. Jennifer picked up her bags and walked towards the front door. Before she could knock, it was opened by a man little taller than herself, with neatly combed hair and a thick moustache almost covering his lips.

“I’m here to meet Mrs. Edmonds,” Jennifer said clearing her throat.

“Please come in madam, I’ll take care of the luggage.” The house was a lot bigger than it appeared from outside. “To the right madam,” instructed the man as he walked in with the bags.

As she entered the room, she was greeted by an old lady who appeared to be in her late sixties. She was nothing like Jennifer had pictured her.

“Welcome my dear, how was your journey,” she asked with a thick British accent.

“It was lovely Madam,” she said.

“Please call me Flora. Never got used to being called madam anyway,” the lady smiled. “I’ve got a room upstairs ready for you. You’ll be comfortable here.”

“Oh Madam… sorry Flora, its all right. I wouldn’t like disturbing you, I’ve already booked a room at a hotel nearby,” said Jennifer.

“Nonsense,” said Flora raising her voice a little. “It would be exciting to have some young blood in this old house after all these years.”

Jennifer didn’t want to stay but felt it would be wrong to refuse. Just for a few days she thought.

“Vikram will take your luggage to the room. In the meanwhile I’ll get us some dinner.”

Jennifer followed Vikram up the creaky wooden staircase. The room was decorated with French linen, a giant four poster bed and a huge wooden wardrobe beside it.

“Fresh towels are kept near the sink,” Vikram said as he left the room.

Jennifer took out a diary from her handbag and placed it on the desk next to the window. Finally some rest after a long and arduous journey – she noted in her diary. She lay on the bed and before she knew it, she was fast asleep.

The next morning Jennifer started her work.

“Will you answer some of my questions after breakfast?” she asked as she sat next to Flora. “Alright,” said Flora handing her a plate. “I just finished one of your books, quite a fascinating story.”

“Which one?” asked Jennifer curiously.

“The one in which the hero dies after drowning in the well he made.”

“Oh that one, thank you.”

After a quick breakfast the interview began. Jennifer asked Flora various questions from the first time she came to Mussoorie, to her education, and marriage to a British barrister.

“Was it tough living here after the British left the country in ’45?” Jennifer asked.

“Not at all, in fact we were provided with enough love and support. So much that we never felt lonely.”

A long question and answer session later, Jennifer closed her book with a thump. Having done more work than she anticipated, Jennifer decided to take the rest of the day off.

The sheets of heavy white rain outside had reduced to a light drizzle. She decided to go for a stroll to Mall Road. It was crowded on both sides with numerous shops selling winter wear, daily wear clothes and groceries. The place had a strange vibe, good but mysterious. She felt strangely at ease, forgetting about the failure of her last novel and just living in the moment. She bought a few things from a bakery - almond cookies and bread - and began walking back. She noticed a man standing across the road. He looked familiar. She was about to walk towards him when a car suddenly honked behind her.

“Jesus!” shrieked Jennifer.

“Hop in,” shouted Flora form the back seat.

Story Continues