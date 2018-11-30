Footwear to nail your winter look

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Footwear adds the final touch to a winter outfit. Ensure choosing something that is both comfortable and stylish.

Ankita Bajaj Shankar, Marketing Lead at VANS India and Vijay Pal Singh, Director at Truffle Collection, list down some options that can go well in winter.

* Boots: In this fun winter sartorial vibe, it makes sense to incorporate boots that reflect this vibe the best. The classics, bright colours, combat boots and cowboy styles are major showstoppers.

* Flats: Stay grounded with your fashion-forward flats. The classic loafer will be the perfect fit. You can also try various styles with bows and pointed toes which are ideal for work, weekends and any other sort of event.

Heels: In a mood for a party? Level up your footwear with the not so conventional heels. Winter, for sure, is all about rugging up, being warm and cozy, but that doesn't mean that everyone's favourite heels should be opted out.

* White sneakers: White trainers are a must if you want to wear something sporty yet trendy. One could argue that they get dirty but they go with everything and the colour gives an option to play with it when you play with winter layering.

* Casual shoes: Why should we wear these is a no-brainer. Black shoes go well if you are going for a monochromatic look this winter or your game is neutral colours. From high-tops to slip-on to lace-ups there is so much you can choose from.

* High-tops: If you have been eyeing that high-top pair, now is your chance to get it. These shoes will keep your feet warm and at the same time add to your style quotient. Mix and match the print or the fabric of the shoe to suit your requirement: from leather to suede or print to plain.

