'Footprints on the Sands': Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Karan Singh talk about book's relevance

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and former Union Minister Karan Singh gave insight to 'Footprints on the Sands', an autobiography authored by former top bureaucrat Rajeeva Ratna Shah and highlighted the book's relevance among civil service aspirants as well as curious readers. Esteemed panellists graced the launch event including former President of Indian Pranab Mukherjee, former Union Minister Karan Singh, award winning author Vikram Seth, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. "Thank you Rajeeva for giving us opportunity, for giving us an insight to life of civil servants and how they function and into their aspirations," said Former President Mukherjee. "I just like to say that memoirs by Rajeeva Ratna Shah, I think fill gap in our history, we have political histories, but how Government actually functions can only be figured when you talk to administrator," said Karan Singh. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant applauded Rajeeva Ratna Shah's tenure as a bureaucrat and suggested the book should be made compulsory reading in Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy.