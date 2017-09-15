Footballer Marcelo says coach Zidane did marvelous work by uniting great players

Happy with the contract extension, the Brazilian left back Marcelo on Thursday said that he was very pleased that his contract with Real Madrid has been extended to 2022.Speaking about the Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, the Brazilian footballer said that he doesn't have to speak to Zidane in order to understand each other; it just takes an exchange of glances.Praising the Real Madrid Coach's work, Marcelo added, uniting a team with great players in such a short time is very difficult and Zidane has done it.By signing the contract, the Brazilian footballer is the second longest serving player after captain Sergio Ramos and also the longest serving foreign player in the club's history. Marcelo joined the Spanish giants at the age of 18 in January 2007.