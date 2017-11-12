Football workshop concludes in capital

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Experienced Brazilian coach Jorge Pinheiro imparted training to more than 150 children during a football workshop in the capital which concluded on Sunday.

The workshop, which started on November 6, was organised by a missionary organisation called Baptist Church Trust Association (BCTA).

More than 150 children from West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana attended the workshop.

Some of the children also trained in coaching skills, and will in turn go back and train kids in football techniques in their communities.

Pinheiro, who has served as the manager of Brazilian football giants Flamengo, was happy with his stint at the camp.

"The six day workshop will always remain special to me. All these young boys are very hard working, I can assure one thing confidently that their future is very bright and I hope that each of them will be a part of some national or international team in the time to come," he said.

