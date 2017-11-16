Football never easy: England defender Stones

London, Nov 16 (IANS) England defender John Stones admitted playing football is never easy but he keeps working on his weak spots to improve and get better.

"It's about having a look at yourself and where you can improve and not shying away from where you've gone wrong. And that's what drives you to be a better player," the Manchester City defender was quoted saying by The Guardian on Wednesday.

"Football's never easy. Me personally, and anyone in life, if it's easy, you want a challenge. Everyone wants to challenge themselves in certain ways," Stones added.

The 23-year-also said his performance against Germany and Brazil in international friendlies speak for themselves as in how much he has improved recently.

"I think my performances speak for themselves, I've done my talking out there. You can't argue with two clean sheets against two top oppositions," Stones said.

