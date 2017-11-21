Football legends to be present at World Cup final draw

Moscow, Nov 21 (IANS) Football legends, including Diego Maradona, Brazil's Cafu and Italy's Fabio Cannavaro will be draw assistants at the final draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup set for December 1 in Moscow, FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona and Carles Puyol will be the footballing royalty assisting draw conductor Gary Lineker, who will also be supported by Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya, at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace. Together with trophy bearer Miroslav Klose, they will represent the eight FIFA World Cup-winning nations," the statement reads.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi, reports Xinhua.

A total of 32 national football teams will participate in the World Cup.

