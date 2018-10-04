Football legend Robert Pires inaugurates LaLiga schools in Delhi

Legendary French football player Robert Pires inaugurated LaLiga schools for grassroots development of footballers in Delhi. The initiative by European club aims to train contribute towards football and train enthusiastic youth. LaLiga is targeting to set up over 30 schools in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata to train over 3000 players. "I love India and I think LaLiga can find good solution for the future as Indian players are very talented", said Robert Pires. On Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Pires said that fight between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is not over.