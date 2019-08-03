Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35
Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he 35. Chhetri has played 111 matches for India and scored 71 goals. Sunil Chhetri is the most goal-scorer in the country. Inactive football-playing players, 35-year-old is only behind Portugal striker Christiano Ronaldo who has 88 goals. Asian Football Federation (AFC) in a twitter post wished Chhetri happy birthday. The Indian Football Team also wished there captain in a manner of uploading a video of Chhetri making a goal. Indian team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wishes his Captain a very happy birthday by posting a picture of his with him.