Football fans to promote legends match in Camp Nou

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) Approximately 100 underprivileged football fans will be taken to the colossal Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona to promote the upcoming FC Barcelona and Mohun Bagan legends exhibition match scheduled to be held here on September 28, the organisers said here on Wednesday.

"It would be a lifetime opportunity for the fans who will be chosen carefully from Darjeeling, Jangal Mahal and other football loving areas of the country," the organiser of the match Koushik Moulik told reporters.

The plan is to make them watch the Barcelona versus Girona La Liga match on September 23 and engage in promotional activities for the legends match scheduled at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, five days later," he said announcing former India international Mehtab Hossain as the ambassador.

Dutch legends Patrick Kluivert and Frank de Boer would be among a host of world Cuppers who are expected for the 'Clash of Legends'.

