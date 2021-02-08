Football Delhi to Begin Competition Calendar from March 15, Exactly after a Gap of 12 Months

Football Delhi has announced that they will start the competitions from March 15 with Senior Division League in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to National 2nd Division League.

Women's league will kick off from March 25, followed by Corporate Futsal League in April.

The new season 2021-22 will kick start in June 2021 with a Delhi Cup, a knock-out competition, open to all affiliated clubs of the association, followed by C-Division League.

The association suspended all its activities on 15th March 2020 due to pandemic and thus exactly after a year local competitions will be resumed in Delhi following covid-19 protocols.

In the Executive Committee meeting, which took place on Sunday, it was also decided to hold selection trials for Sub-Junior Girls (Under-15) Delhi state team from February 20 in order to start the preparation for National Sub-Junior Championship as girls from this competition will be scouted to be part of India U17 Women's team which would play in FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022, India.

Shaji Prabhakaran, President Football Delhi, said it was important to resume football activities following all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures.

"It would be a celebration time when we resume our activities on the pitch as players, more than anyone else will be the happiest lot to be back on the pitch with excitement, energy, fun and performance," said Prabhakaran.

He also urged everyone to come together and make a new beginning by encouraging children to play football everywhere and create new opportunities for the growth of football in the Capital City.