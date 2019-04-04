Food truck concept quite exciting: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan who starred in a film called "Chef" and is a foodie finds the food truck concept quite exciting.

"I think the food truck is a good idea for foodies," Saif told the media on Thursday as he launched 'Marriott On Wheels' at JW Marriot in Juhu here.

As per the new initiative by Marriott India, a food truck will be cruising through six cities, including Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, and will be serving the signature dishes of each city.

"It is going to be interesting because the truck is going to travel six cities and explore local flavours. I am one of those people who love roadside food as well as international cuisines. I love Indian food. I also love Chinese, Japanese and Italian food. Basically, I am a foodie," Saif told the media on Thursday.

The actor who played the character of a chef in "Chef" learned some of the cooking hacks from the head chef of the hotel.

Recalling the days, the "Omkara" actor said: "We actually learned and shot all the cooking scenes here. It was amazing."

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the new season of the Netflix show "Sacred Games".

