Food Kits, Blood Donation Drive Mark Rahul Gandhi’s 50th Birthday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 50 on Friday, is not celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers during a violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.

Congress has instructed its state and district units to not partake any celebrations on his birthday.

Sources said All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked party members to observe silence and hold prayers for two minutes in memory of the martyrs.

Blood donation drives were organised and food packets were provided to the needy in several parts of the country.

Wishes Pour In

Several leaders took to Twitter to wish Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended birthday greetings, recollecting the many conversations he has had with Gandhi in the Parliament.

“He is a man with considerable intellectual and curiosity, which sadly is rare in our politics. And, a man with great compassion and heart with a clear idea on where he would like the Congress party to take the nation,” he said in a video.

