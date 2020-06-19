Food Kits, Blood Donation Drive Mark Rahul Gandhi’s 50th Birthday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 50 on Friday, is not celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers during a violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.
Congress has instructed its state and district units to not partake any celebrations on his birthday.
Sources said All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked party members to observe silence and hold prayers for two minutes in memory of the martyrs.
Blood donation drives were organised and food packets were provided to the needy in several parts of the country.
NSUI Andhra Pradesh activists donated blood in Visakhapatnam district on the occasion of Shri @RahulGandhi ji's birthday as part of NSUI's nationwide Blood Donation drive.#RahulGandhiJaruratmandKeSathi pic.twitter.com/XMOlJ6FQZw— NSUI (@nsui) June 19, 2020
NSUI National General Secretary Gurjot Singh Sandhu organized Blood Donation Camp in punjab on the occasion of Birthday of Shri @RahulGandhi ji, where so many NSUI activists donated blood.#RahulGandhiJaruratmandKeSathi pic.twitter.com/A7vsLsDfzr— NSUI (@nsui) June 19, 2020
On the account of Shri @RahulGandhi’s birthday, distributed free agricultural seeds to the farmers across the state as they are the eminent victims of #COVID-19. I have further, initiated Karyakartas to distribute the seeds in every Grama Panchayat during this pandemic crisis. pic.twitter.com/aBdNE2o9Id— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 19, 2020
On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi Ji's birthday today, @BarpetaDyc distributed ' Corona NYAY kit' to the villagers. #CoronaNyayKit pic.twitter.com/IuT68Utaoe— Assam PYC (@IYCAssam) June 19, 2020
Food packets, blankets, caps and masks given to cycle richshaw drivers on the occasion of Shri #RahulGandhi ji birthday today at #Puducherry . pic.twitter.com/CfESS4zkru— V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) June 19, 2020
Blood Donation camp was organized by Puducherry Youth Congress on the occasion Shri #RahulGandhi ji birthday today at #Puducherry . pic.twitter.com/ergSA20ZA0— V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) June 19, 2020
Wishes Pour In
Several leaders took to Twitter to wish Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended birthday greetings, recollecting the many conversations he has had with Gandhi in the Parliament.
“He is a man with considerable intellectual and curiosity, which sadly is rare in our politics. And, a man with great compassion and heart with a clear idea on where he would like the Congress party to take the nation,” he said in a video.
HappyBirthday @RahulGandhi ! #RG50 @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/WPOZBRep54— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 19, 2020
ऊर्जावान,आधुनिक,उदारवादी और स्पष्ट विचारों से लबरेज श्री #राहुल_गांधी जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ । #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 19, 2020
If inspiration has a name, that name is Shri @RahulGandhi.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) June 19, 2020
Your leadership of fierce dedication to the nation, compassion for the poor and the voiceless, commitment to justice and equality gives us strength and inspires us each day.
I salute my leader Rahul ji. pic.twitter.com/IEeYSzORYr
Wishing @RahulGandhi Ji a very happy birthday#RG50 pic.twitter.com/sdgfyl0vAx— Jothimani (@jothims) June 19, 2020
Warm Birthday wishes to my leader, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji.— Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) June 19, 2020
Thank you for the @IYC election system that gave a platform to many youngsters like Me with No political background to dream big & achieve that dream!
May you continue to change the lives of others with your positivity! pic.twitter.com/4APTX9YQi0
A very happy birthday to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji.— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 19, 2020
Using this new feature to leave a voice-note for all his fans. Check it out
▶ ──────── 00:57
You have travelled length and breadth of our country. You have seen many elections. You have faith in secularism, social justice and state autonomy. The day is nearing for the country to walk with its head held high, under your leadership. Happy Birthday @RahulGandhi— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) June 19, 2020
Wishing @RahulGandhi ji many happy returns of the day & best wishes for the year ahead— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 19, 2020
The little children of a Chennai care home wish @RahulGandhi ji a very happy birthday. To commemorate a visionary’s birthday they requested a play slide and treats, that were provided by us at @MahilaCongress #HamariAsha pic.twitter.com/JKvB28gpYr— Apsara R (@talktoapsara) June 19, 2020
In you I see hope for my beloved country. Happy returns of the day @RahulGandhi— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) June 19, 2020
