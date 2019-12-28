Food festival organised in Srinagar to aware locals of country-wide cuisines

A six-month-long food festival is underway in Srinagar to make the locals aware of country's different cuisines. Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in Srinagar organised the food festival under the banner of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". Started in November this year, it will continue till April 2020. It is being organised in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry of India. The varieties of foods belonging to different states of the country are displayed in the food festival.