Food court manager held for misappropriating Rs 5 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) An MBA working as Operations Manager of a food court at the domestic airport here has been arrested on the charge of misappropriating over Rs five lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu Jolly, working at the food court at the arrival forecourt of Domestic Terminal-1, was arrested on Tuesday night from his hideout in Budh Vihar Colony in south Delhi after he was traced through his Facebook activities, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said.

Satish Kumar Jha, Manager with India Retail and Hospitality Pvt Ltd, complained to police on July 27 that Jolly had fled with over Rs 5 lakh from the outlet's cash counter, Bhatia said.

Police raided his residence in Uttam Nagar but did not find him there. Cyber experts then helped police track him down to his hideout.

Jolly initially denied the charge but later admitted to his crime, he added.

--IANS

