Folowing are the top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN58 NEPAL-COURT-LD PARLIAMENT Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved House of Representatives Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Tuesday reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli who was preparing for snap polls. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN53 US-BIDEN-CITIZENSHIP-TEST Biden admin rolls back Trump-era citizenship test, reverts to 2008 version Washington: The Biden administration has announced the reversal of the stringent Trump-era policy by reverting to the 2008 version of the naturalisation test module to make the path to US citizenship more accessible to all eligible individuals.

FGN59 UK-ROYALS-LD SENTENCE Queen’s relative handed 10-month jail term for sexual assault in UK London: A relative of Queen Elizabeth II was on Tuesday sentenced to a 10-month prison term for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home in Angus, Scotland.

FGN51 MAURITIUS-JAISHANKAR-LD CHANCERY Jaishankar inaugurates new chancery building of Indian High Commission in Mauritius Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated a new and environment-friendly chancery building of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius and reviewed over 950 housing units built with Indian support in the country.

FGN52 UNHRC-LD JAISHANKAR Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar Geneva: India on Tuesday underlined that terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind and it can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims.

FGN26 VIRUS-US-3RDLD TOLL COVID-19: President Biden calls 500,000 death toll in US a 'heartbreaking milestone' Washington: The United States on Monday crossed a grim 'heartbreaking milestone' in its fight against COVID-19 as the death toll due to the disease crossed 500,000, a staggering figure that is more than the combined American casualties during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. By Lalit K Jha FGN45 AUS-FACEBOOK-2NDLD NEWS Facebook to restore news services in Australia Melbourne: Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it will restore news services in Australia after it reached a revised agreement with the government on the proposed media bargaining laws, which aim to make technology companies pay for hosting news content. By Natasha Chaku FGN19 US-CHINA Relationship with China is one of 'strong competition': White House Washington: America's relationship with China is one of 'strong competition' and the Biden administration will work in close coordination with partners and allies to make sure that it is coming from a position of strength, the White House has said, a day after Beijing urged the US to stop interfering in its internal affairs and lift trade sanctions. By Lalit K Jha FGN39 VIRUS-LANKA-VACCINES Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines Colombo: Sri Lanka has ordered 13.5 million Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines in addition to the 500,000 doses gifted by India, and the country may not use Chinese vaccines in the second phase of immunisation, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

FGN28 US-INDIA-EXPERTS India is critical to American strategy in Indo-Pacific: experts Washington: As the Biden administration shapes its foreign and national security policy, a panel of experts and former diplomats have said that India is critical to the US' strategy in the Indo-Pacific as the two countries share a common strategic vision for it to be free and open, amidst China flexing its muscles in the region. By Lalit K Jha