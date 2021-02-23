Folowing are the top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN46 UN-JAISHANKAR Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar Geneva: Describing terrorism as one of the gravest threats to humankind, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the bodies dealing with human rights should realise that terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims.

FGN48 MAURITIUS-JAISHANKAR-CHANCERY Jaishankar inaugurates new chancery building of Indian High Commission in Mauritius Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated a new chancery building of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius and reviewed over 950 housing units built with Indian support in the country.

FGN26 VIRUS-US-3RDLD TOLL COVID-19: President Biden calls 500,000 death toll in US a 'heartbreaking milestone' Washington: The United States on Monday crossed a grim 'heartbreaking milestone' in its fight against COVID-19 as the death toll due to the disease crossed 500,000, a staggering figure that is more than the combined American casualties during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. By Lalit K Jha FGN45 AUS-FACEBOOK-2NDLD NEWS Facebook to restore news services in Australia Melbourne: Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it will restore news services in Australia after it reached a revised agreement with the government on the proposed media bargaining laws, which aim to make technology companies pay for hosting news content. By Natasha Chaku FGN19 US-CHINA Relationship with China is one of 'strong competition': White House Washington: America's relationship with China is one of 'strong competition' and the Biden administration will work in close coordination with partners and allies to make sure that it is coming from a position of strength, the White House has said, a day after Beijing urged the US to stop interfering in its internal affairs and lift trade sanctions. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-FRAUD-INDIANS Two Indians plead guilty in multi-million dollars robocall scam targeting Americans Washington: Two Indian nationals have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft in connection with an overseas multi-million dollar robocall scam that defrauded thousands in the US, mostly elderly, the Department of Justice has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 US-INDIA-LD HEALTH US says it looks forward to 'overarching' MoU to enhance health cooperation with India Washington: The US has said it is looking forward to an 'overarching' memorandum of understanding to enhance health partnership with India and asserted that the cooperation between the two countries on COVID-19 builds on decades of successful collaboration in health and biomedical research. By Lalit K Jha FGN39 VIRUS-LANKA-VACCINES Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines Colombo: Sri Lanka has ordered 13.5 million Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines in addition to the 500,000 doses gifted by India, and the country may not use Chinese vaccines in the second phase of immunisation, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

FGN28 US-INDIA-EXPERTS India is critical to American strategy in Indo-Pacific: experts Washington: As the Biden administration shapes its foreign and national security policy, a panel of experts and former diplomats have said that India is critical to the US' strategy in the Indo-Pacific as the two countries share a common strategic vision for it to be free and open, amidst China flexing its muscles in the region. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 US-TANDEN-NOMINATION Neera Tanden's OMB confirmation in jeopardy after 3 Rep senators say they will vote against her Washington: Indian-American Neera Tanden's chances of becoming the first woman of colour to head the White House Office of Management of Budget (OMB) appears to be in jeopardy with three Republican senators along with at least one Democrat announcing their decision to vote against her Senate confirmation process later this week, citing her past social media behaviour. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-INDIA-CHINA-TROOPS US says it is closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement Washington: The US has said it is closely following reports of troop disengagement between India and China and continues to monitor the situation. By Lalit K Jha FGN47 LANKA-LD IMRAN Pak PM Imran Khan arrives in Sri Lanka on his maiden visit Colombo: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Tuesday on his maiden visit to the island nation during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with top Sri Lankan leadership on various issues such as trade, defence and technology.

FGN2 SAFRICA-PANEL-ZUMA South African commission seeks 2-year jail term for ex-prez Jacob Zuma for contempt of court Johannesburg: A South African commission, which was set up to probe the allegations of state corruption against Jacob Zuma, has sought a two-year jail term for the former president for contempt of court. By Fakir Hassen FGN12 US-QUAD Biden admin views Quad as having essential momentum, important potential: Official Washington: The Biden administration views Quad -- an informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US -- as having 'essential momentum and important potential', a senior official has said. By Lalit K Jha.

