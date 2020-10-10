Following are the top stories at 1730 hours

FGN12 US-INDIA-CHINA Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA Washington: China has attempted to 'seize' control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change. By Lalit K Jha FGN10POMPEO-CHINA-LD INDIA China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its 'bad behaviour' and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.By Lalit K Jha FGN19 US-PRESIDENTIAL-LD DEBATE 2nd presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled Washington: The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for October 15 has been cancelled, the organisers have announced, after the incumbent US President refused to do a virtual face-off with his Democratic challenger despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis.

FGN2 US-VIRUS-TRUMP Trump to hold in-person White House event Saturday, hit campaign trail Monday Washington:US President Donald Trump who was convalescing from COVID-19 infection, would hold an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the viral disease on Saturday and hit the election campaign trail from Florida on Monday. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 UK-INDIANS-QUEEN-LIST Indian-origin billionaire brothers, academic, Skipping Sikh on Queen’s honours list London, Oct 10 (PTI) A pair of Indian-origin billionaire brothers, a leading Oxford University academic and a septuagenarian fundraiser fondly referred to as the Skipping Sikh, lead the 'most ethnically diverse' Queen’s Birthday Honours List released on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna FGN26 VIRUS-UK-MEASURES UK plans new 3-tier system of COVID-19 lockdown measures London:UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a new three-tier system of measures alongside local regions across the country being handed greater decision-making powers as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna FGN25 PAK-LD SHARIF Pak court asks Sharif to appear by Nov 24 to avoid being declared proclaimed offender Islamabad:A Pakistani court through newspaper advertisements asked Nawaz Sharif to appear before it by November 24 to avoid being declared a 'proclaimed offender' after the former three-time prime minister reportedly refused to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London.By Sajjad Hussan FGN14 SAFRICA-ZUMA-CORRUPTION Former S African prez Zuma summoned to appear before commission in Nov for graft charges Johannesburg:Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been issued with a legal summons to appear before an inquiry commission probing corruption charges, including the veteran politician's alleged role in assisting the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family in looting billions of rands from the state-owned entities.By Fakir Hassen RUP RUP