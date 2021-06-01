Following are the top stories at 17:00 hrs

FGN7 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANTS-NAMES WHO names COVID-19 variants 1st found in India as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' United Nations/Geneva: The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the COVID-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively by the WHO as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets to simplify public discussions and also help remove stigma from the names. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-BRICS Looks forward to build consensus on issues of common concern at BRICS FMs meet: China Beijing: Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, China said on Tuesday that it looks forward to exchanging views, coordinating positions and building up consensus with other members of the five-member bloc on the most urgent issues of common concern. By K J M Varma FGN12 UK-INDIA-AIRPORT UK's Heathrow Airport opens terminal for ‘red list’ countries like India London: London's busy Heathrow Airport opened a dedicated new terminal on Tuesday for arrivals from countries designated as 'red list', such as India, for a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. By Aditi Khanna FGN8 PAK-MILITANTS-LD ATTACK Four Pak paramilitary soldiers killed, eight injured in Balochistan terror attacks Islamabad: Terrorists attacked a Pakistani security post and later targeted a military vehicle carrying IED, killing at least four paramilitary soldiers and injuring eight others in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, the Army said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN9 VIRUS-LANKA-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT COVID-19: Sri Lanka reopens international airport in the midst of lockdown Colombo: Sri Lanka on Tuesday reopened its international airport here for passengers in the midst of the current COVID-19 lockdown with the first flight with 53 passengers landing from Qatar.

FGN10 CHINA-BIRDFLU China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu Beijing: China has reported the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu from the country's eastern Jiangsu province, China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday. By K J M Varma MRJ