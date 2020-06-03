Following are the top foreign stories at 2055

FGN22 US-TRUMP-LD MODI US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week: White House Washington: The US will ship next week the first batch of 100 ventilators it has donated to India to treat the coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. By Lalit K Jha FGN36 SINOINDIA-BORDER Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China Beijing: China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a 'third party' to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out their differences through dialogue. By K J M Varma FGN39 US-VIOLENCE-INDIAN-LD HERO Indian-American businessman hailed as hero after he opens his home for over 70 protestors in US Washington: An Indian-American businessman, who opened the doors of his home here to over 70 people demonstrating against the custodial killing of George Flyod, has emerged as a hero after he rescued the strangers from the clutches of the police, fed them and made sure they were safe in his house, according to US media reports. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-CURFEW-PROTESTS Thousands joins protests across US major cities defying curfew Washington: Americans, defying curfews in several cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington DC, protested, in some cases violently, against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 US-FLOYD-BUSH Have to collectively push for equal justice, examine nation's 'tragic failures': George W Bush on Floyd protests Houston: Former US president George W Bush has called upon Americans to examine the nation's 'tragic failures' and collectively push for equal justice, amid violent protests across the country over the custodial killing of an African-American man.

FGN47 US-FLOYD-LD MARCH Tens of Thousands of Houstonians march to pay tribute to George Floyd Houston: The family of George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody triggered nationwide violent protests, joined a diverse crowd of nearly 60,000 people and marched peacefully through the streets of downtown Houston to pay tribute to him. By Seema Hakhu Kachru FGN51 UK-HK-LD JOHNSON UK PM Johnson confirms visa plans for 3 million Hong Kong citizens London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday reiterated the UK’s plans for some of the “biggest changes” to the country’s visa system in order to allow around three million Hong Kong nationals a path to British citizenship if China does not back off over a new controversial national security law. By Aditi Khanna FGN20 UNSC-ELECTIONS UNSC elections to be held on June 17 under new voting arrangements due to COVID-19: UNGA Prez United Nations: The UN Security Council elections will be held on June 17 under the new voting arrangements in which each member state will cast its ballot in the General Assembly Hall in adherence with social distancing guidelines, UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has said. Yoshita Singh FGN19 UN-RACISM Racism is abhorrence we must all reject: UN Chief amid increased violence in NYC United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asserted that racism must be rejected by all and called on leaders across the societies to invest in social cohesion to ensure that every group feels valued, as he expressed sadness over the violent protests across the US after the death of an African-American man in Minneapolis. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 UN-CHINA-COMMODITY Commodity exports to China could fall by USD 33.1 billion in 2020, UNCTAD study United Nations: The global commodity exports to China could plunge up to 46 per cent to USD 15.5 to 33.1 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, according to research by the UN trade body. Yoshita Singh FGN50 VIRUS-PAK-LD LAWMAKER 2 Pak lawmakers die from coronavirus Islamabad: Two Pakistani lawmakers died from the novel coronavirus here on Wednesday, a day after a provincial minister succumbed to COVID-19 in the southern Sindh province. By Sajjad Hussain FGN41 PAK-SHEHBAZ Pak court grants pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Shehbaz Sharif Lahore: A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, a day after anti-graft team raided his residence to arrest him in cases related to money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

