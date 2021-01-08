Following are the top foreign stories at 2045 hours

FGN56 PAK-LDALL LAKHVI Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to bring to justice terrorists roaming free in the country. By M Zulqernain FGN57 US-TAIWAN-CHINA US Amb to UN to visit Taiwan, China threatens 'heavy price' United Nations: US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will travel to Taiwan and reinforce the US government's 'strong and ongoing support' for Taipei’s international space, a visit China says it “firmly opposes” and warned that Washington will “pay a heavy price for its wrong action.” By Yoshita Singh FGN55 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi was heading up ponzi-like scheme, UK court told London: Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi is responsible for overseeing a 'ponzi-like scheme' that caused enormous fraud to India’s Punjab National Bank (PNB), the UK court hearing final submissions in the extradition case was told on Friday. By Aditi Khanna FGN54 UK-VACCINE-LD MODERNA UK approves Moderna vaccine as third jab against COVID-19 London: The UK’s medicine regulatory authority on Friday approved a third COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country, made by the American biotech company Moderna which has already been rolled out in the US. By Aditi Khanna FGN25: US-TRUMP-CAPITOL-2NDLD VIOLENCE Trump condemns supporters for storming US Capitol; pledges smooth transition of power to Biden Washington: Donald Trump has finally condemned the mayhem caused by his supporters in the US Capitol, saying they do not represent America, as the beleaguered president vowed to ensure a 'smooth, orderly and seamless' transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN19: UNSC-INDIA India to chair UNSC's crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees, panel on counter-terrorism United Nations: India will chair the crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council during its tenure as non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN body. Yoshita Singh FGN44: TRUMP-PARDON-REPORTS Trump considering self-pardon: US media reports Washington: Embattled President Donald Trump has discussed with his close aides the possibility of pardoning himself before leaving the office on January 20, US media reports have said, amid growing calls for his removal from the White House.

PTI IND