Following are the top foreign stories at 2035 hours

FGN27 BANGLA-2NDLD CYCLONE Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert Dhaka: Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone 'Amphan' which is set to make a landfall on the costal districts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday. By Anisur Rahman FGN28 VIRUS-NEPAL-INDIA Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: Oli Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said the coronavirus coming from India is “more lethal” than those from China and Italy and blamed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation on those illegally entering the country from India, as the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 427 on Wednesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN33 NEPAL-INDIA-MAP Nepal releases new map including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Wednesday released a revised political and administrative map showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said the areas belong to the country and vowed to 'reclaim' them from India through political and diplomatic efforts. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN29 UK-PM-SURCHARGE UK PM Johnson refuses to back down on ‘unfair’ surcharge on foreign doctors London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed any hope of a review into what has been branded an “unfair” surcharge on foreign doctors, including Indians, working in the UK’s state-funded National Health Service. By Aditi Khanna FGN30 VIRUS-CHINA-SOCIALISM China credits socialist system for quickly bringing coronavirus outbreak under control Beijing: China on Wednesday credited its socialist political system for quickly bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control, ahead of its annual Parliament session from Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN34 BANGLA-INDIA-PORTS Bangladesh, India add 5 more ports of call Dhaka: India and Bangladesh on Wednesday added five more ports of call that would augment bilateral trade and provide stimulus to the economic development of the new locations and their hinterland.

FGN24 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-BADGE Trump says US topping world coronavirus cases is 'badge of honour' Washington: President Donald Trump has said it is a 'badge of honour' for America to 'lead' the world with 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world.

FGN21 VIRUS-UK-JLR Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures London: The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors’ owned Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England on Wednesday, following a recent temporary pause in production due to the pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN5 US-ASIA-INDIA-INVESTORS Foreign investors pull out USD 26 billion from Asian economies; USD 16 billion from India Washington: Amidst the global economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign investors have pulled out an estimated USD 26 billion from developing Asian economies and over USD 16 billion out of India, according to a Congressional report. By Lalit K Jha PTI IND